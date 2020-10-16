Ruthless Rennie: Four axed in shock Wallabies shake-up

The Wallabies before their Bledisloe I draw in Wellington. Picture: Phil Walter/Getty

Fearless Wallabies coach Dave Rennie is set to drop selection bombshells for the second Bledisloe Cup game, axing four players despite last weekend's stunning draw against the All Blacks.

Rennie is set to gamble on two players who haven't worn Wallaby gold in two years - Ned Hanigan and Brandon Paenga-Amosa - as Australia seeks to end a 34-year hoodoo at Eden Park.

In a major shake-up of the forward pack, it's understood hooker Folau Fainga'a and backrower Pete Samu have been dumped from the 23 altogether, as have reserve backrower Rob Valetini and playmaker Noah Lolesio.

The four Brumbies stars are set to make way for Waratahs flanker Hanigan, Reds hooker Paenga-Amosa, while young superstar Jordan Petaia comes onto the bench alongside Queensland captain Liam Wright.

The Wallabies lost three of their own lineouts in the first half last weekend in Wellington, and did not actively target the All Blacks' throwing.

Hooker Folau Fainga’a is set to pay the price for the Wallabies’ poor lineout. Picture: Hagen Hopkins/Getty

However, with the expected changes this week, it appears the lineout is a key focus for Australia, particularly with All Blacks general Sam Whitelock in doubt for the clash due to ongoing concussion symptoms.

Hanigan played mostly at lock for NSW in Super Rugby AU this season, while Wright was a key receiver for Queensland's lineout.

The added jumping options gives Australia more scope to retain their ball and also attack the Kiwis in the air.

Ned Hanigan hasn’t played for Australia since 2018. Picture: Matt King/Getty

Hanigan has not played for the Wallabies since the 2018 spring tour, when he faced England in November. Paenga-Amosa last represented Australia in September 2018.

Meanwhile, excitement machine Petaia comes onto the bench having overcome his hip flexor injury, suffered in Queensland's Super Rugby grand final loss to the Brumbies.

Lolesio, who was named on the bench last week but did not get on the field, makes way for Petaia, with James O'Connor and Matt To'omua the playmaking options in the starting side.

Petaia will be an outside centre and wing option, while Reece Hodge - whose penalty attempt to win the match last week hit the post - can cover multiple backline positions and will be a goalkicking option once more.

The All Blacks were rocked by injury news on Thursday when it was revealed winger George Bridge faces six months on the sidelines after injuring his pectoral muscle during a weights session.

However, rookie playmaker Josh Ioane was released from their squad having been called up earlier this week, indicating that Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo'unga, who were both under injury clouds, will be fit for the game.

Scott Barrett looms as the Kiwis' lineout option should Whitelock be ruled out.

The All Blacks have not lost a match at Eden Park since 1994, against France, an extraordinary stretch of 43 consecutive Test matches including the 2011 World Cup victory.

WALLABIES (likely): 15. Tom Banks 14. Filipo Daugunu 13. Hunter Paisami 12. Matt To'omua 11. Marika Koroibete 10. James O'Connor 9. Nic White 8. Harry Wilson 7. Michael Hooper (captain) 6. Ned Hanigan 5. Matt Philip 4. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto 3. Taniela Tupou 2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa 1. James Slipper.

RESERVES: 16. Jordan Uelese 17. Scott Sio 18. Allan Alaalatoa 19. Rob Simmons 20. Liam Wright 21. Jake Gordon 22. Reece Hodge 23. Jordan Petaia.

