Ryan Reynolds’ perfect response to 2020

With the sweet sound of Taylor Swift's Love Story setting the romantic atmosphere, Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds and dating app Match created an online ad featuring the unfortunate union of Satan and the year 2020.

The hilarious parody of this woeful year also marks one of the first public rerecordings of Swift's old songs. Please watch:

The 30-year-old singer hinted that the tune may now officially belong to her after news broke that Scooter Braun's investment holding company acquired the rights to her early songs.

Dumpster fire and desire seem to be the theme of Reynolds' unconventionally cute commercial - masterminded by the actor's production company Maximum Effort, and shared today via his official Twitter account - which follows the budding love between the lord of the underworld and this lousy year plagued by a perilous pandemic, shutdown businesses and a toilet paper shortage.

After matching on the dating app, the unsympathetic sweethearts send the world into a terrible tizzy while falling deeper and deeper in love. The painstakingly on-point promo closes with Satan and 2020 sharing a park bench and agreeing neither of them want the year to end as flaming meteors hit the Earth.

Tickled by her feature in Reynolds' ad, Swift - who has promised her fans rerecordings of her classic hits - took to social media this morning with a snippet of the piece, saying: "OK so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend (Ryan Reynolds) asked me if he could use a snippet of one for an LOLsome commercial he wrote so … Here's a sneak peek of Love Story! Working hard to get the music to you soon."

The snippet of the song is the latest in a complicated saga, which most recently saw Braun's Ithaca Holdings LLC selling the master rights to Swift's albums to an investment fund just 17 months after scooping up the Nashville-based Big Machine Label Group (BMLG), a move that included Swift's early catalogue masters.

The Shake It Off singer posted a message on Twitter that she hopes "clears things up" regarding the ongoing details involving ownership of her early works.

Swift wrote that the sale "was the second time my music had been sold without my knowledge. The letter told me that they wanted to reach out before the sale to let me know, but that Scooter Braun had required that they make no contact with me or my team, or the deal would be off.

"I love you guys and I'm just gonna keep cruising, as they say," she wrote to her fans.

