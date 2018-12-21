Menu
Login
Mark Lautenbach was killed after an elephant broke through to a tourist area. Picture: Supplied
Mark Lautenbach was killed after an elephant broke through to a tourist area. Picture: Supplied
Offbeat

‘Sexually-charged’ elephant kills ranger

by New York Post
21st Dec 2018 1:40 PM

A sexually charged elephant broke into a game park in South Africa and trampled a top safari ranger in a fatal rampage, according to reports.

Mark Lautenbach, a 33-year-old guide, died at Leopard Rock Lodge after a 13,000-pound elephant crushed him, according to a Wednesday report from the Daily Mail.

Officials blamed the male elephant's aggressive behaviour on the animal being in a heightened state of sexual tension known as musth, News24 reported.

Witnesses said the elephant broke through the fence and into the lodge's tourist area in the Madikwe Game Reserve.

The hormonal six-tonne elephant charged the 33-year-old ranger. Picture: Supplied
The hormonal six-tonne elephant charged the 33-year-old ranger. Picture: Supplied

The animal repeatedly trampled the seasoned safari ranger as he tried to steer the elephant away from park visitors, according to reports.

"The news of Mark Lautenbach is terribly sad and devastating," the Field Guides Association of South Africa (FGASA) wrote in a Facebook post. "Condolences from FGASA to the family."

Friends took to social media Sunday to remember the safari guide.

"Taken too soon," pal Dave Venter said on Facebook. "A kinder, more passionate man does not exist."

This article was originally published in the New York Post and has been reproduced here with permission.

editors picks elephant ranger safari

Top Stories

    Gemfields icon farewelled

    Gemfields icon farewelled

    News The Gemfields loses a true gem.

    • 21st Dec 2018 2:00 PM
    Lucky locals reel in a great festive catch

    Lucky locals reel in a great festive catch

    News CQ News announce the winners of their Christmas competition.

    • 21st Dec 2018 2:00 PM
    Drought relief for Central Qld's farmers

    Drought relief for Central Qld's farmers

    News Christmas comes early for Central QLD farmers.

    PCYC cop adopted by Avalon

    PCYC cop adopted by Avalon

    News Building local relationships

    Local Partners