Safe hang-out for region’s youth

YOUTH SPACE: Julie Saunders, Jeff Faint and Hayley Mattson-Finger at the Green Space at PCYC Emerald.

YOUTH SPACE: Julie Saunders, Jeff Faint and Hayley Mattson-Finger at the Green Space at PCYC Emerald.

WHAT do young people love more than aircon and video games? Free food and free Wi-Fi, which is exactly what they’ll be getting at their own drop-in centre.

Green Space will launch on Friday, a safe space for Emerald’s youth to hang out, be themselves and seek any professional help they may need.

Anglicare Youth Worker Jeff Faint said there were plenty of avenues for people who enjoyed sport, but the centre would bridge the gap for those who were more artistic or preferred gaming.

“This is something everyone can get involved with, and a place everyone can chill out,” he said.

“There’s bulk board games, a Nintendo switch with games, a ping pong table, pool table, air hockey table and all that fun stuff.

“Free Wi-Fi, aircon, a big charging station, free food, comfy lounges and bean bags.”

The idea of Green Space, for ages 11-18, came from about 50 young people who told Anglicare that they wanted somewhere they could hang out – a chill zone.

“The idea isn’t just a drop-in centre but it’s also around having a place young people can come, with youth workers here and other support workers to help them get referrals to whatever agencies they need,” Anglicare Coordinator Counselling and Youth Hayley Mattson-Finger said.

“This is going to be a safe space, and this is going to be a great space for young people.”

Julie Saunders, Hayley Mattson-Finger, Jeff Faint and Julia Henderson.

Given the number of young suicides in the region, Ms Mattson-Finger said they were also planning on using the facility to deliver programs to break the stigma around mental health, drugs and alcohol.

“It creates an opportunity for young people to have a discussion with people they couldn’t before because the space wasn’t here,” she said.

“And us trying to break the stigma down when they are young and show it’s okay to call people and have a chat.”

The team will be available to talk and provide education around mental health, physical health, drug and alcohol related issues and anything else young people may be dealing with.

PCYC Emerald branch manager Julia Henderson said it was a safe space to talk about difficult things.

The project stems from a partnership between Anglicare CQ and PCYC Emerald, with funding from Central Highlands Regional Council and several other services.

Parents, youth, community members and friends are all invited to the launch on Friday, February 7 from 3.30-7pm upstairs at the Emerald PCYC.

Ms Mattson-Finger said it was an opportunity for the community to check out and meet the team involved.