SAFETY PLEDGE: $16m plan to overhaul deadly CQ roads

The scene of a Yeppoon Rd collision which tragically claimed the life of nine-year-old Zara Pakleppa.

MOTORISTS across Central Queensland could soon feel much safer travelling the region’s most notorious roads.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry on Tuesday revealed a joint funding scheme between the federal and state government had been approved.

The Australian Government will reportedly provide more than $12.8 million for the works, while the state has committed $3.2 million.

Under the scheme, $16 million in upgrades would deliver progressive sealing, pavement strengthening, and resilience works.

Joint funding between Federal and State bodies will allow for the improvement of Central Queensland roads.

May Downs Road at May Downs and Clermont-Alpha Road at Clermont are high up on the target list.

However, it is the proposed works to Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road which Ms Landry said was vital – a road she also frequently travels.

“Unlocking this funding means we can get these projects underway, providing a much-needed boost to local jobs and the economy at a time when it couldn’t be needed more,” she said.

Sadly, the notorious stretch of road – also one of the region’s busiest– has claimed a number of lives in recent years.

The works are also expected to further improve the region’s local job market with 39 vacancies to come.

A head-on collision on Yeppoon Rd earlier this year.

“Every single local job we support in Capricornia by investing in infrastructure projects means one less worry for another Australian and their family, reliable work on the books for local construction companies and more cash flowing through local businesses and communities doing it tough,” Ms Landry said

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said the Federal body had unlocked more than $97 million in funding to get 23 critical projects across the state underway as soon as possible.

“By investing in vital infrastructure upgrades that ensure our road networks are more reliable, we are making local communities safer and industries more productive.”

He said the contribution would also bolster the state’s economic recovery in the aftermath of COVID-19 shutdowns.