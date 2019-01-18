Sales go through the roof

IT ONLY took around 20 minutes at this year's Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale for Emerald's Dan and Rae Fletcher to produce another magical moment in the family's racing and breeding career.

A colt out of their Group 1 winning broodmare Peggy Jean, selling as lot 10, fetched a cool $1 million in the sale's opening moments.

By outstanding Darley stallion Medaglia D'Oro, the colt was one of 11 lots from the catalogue of more than 1100 across five days of selling to achieve a million or more.

Consigned by Widden stud, he is the second foal of Peggy Jean, who Dan Fletcher purchased with a group of partners after she finished her racing career with just under $1 million in earnings, her best performance being a dominant win in the G1 AJC Sires Produce Stakes.

The Fletcher family's golden run at Magic Millions has well and truly continued after enjoying success in last year's two-year-old Classic with Sunlight, a rising star of the Australian turf who has gone on to Group 1 glory by winning the Coolmore Stud Stakes over the Melbourne Cup Carnival.

Fletcher had to withdraw a Sebring half-brother to his Group 1 winning mare Sunlight due to illness. Connections are undeterred by the setback with a potential pay day still in store given the colt oozes quality.

"His old man (Sebring) won a Slipper, his mother possibly should have, and he's a half to Sunlight,” Fletcher said.

"He's a stunning horse so it was a shame he had to come out, but we live to fight another day.”

Fletcher said there was a possibility he could be offered at the Inglis Easter Yearling sale, but did not rule out retaining him to race.

Dan and Rae's Telemon stud operation also prepared the first foal of former Barcaldine topliner Playtime for sale. Formerly trained by Todd Austin, Playtime's first foal was put through the ring as lot 1056 on behalf of the Russell family from Western Queensland.

The filly by Back Caviar's sire Bel Esprit was passed in after not reaching her reserve of $100,000. Telemon also sold a homebred Dawn Approach x Aristocracy filly which went for $25,000 to the bid of leading Queensland trainer Kelly Schweida.

Dan and Rae Fletcher and their Telemon stud have made a big commitment to the racing industry. Situated in the heart of Queensland's "Golden Mile” for horses on the banks of the Logan River, the farm was purchased from former Racing Queensland CEO Kevin Dixon in late 2016.

This season Telemon stood former Godolphin galloper Sidestep who ran second in the 2013 Golden Slipper and went on to be crowned Australian Champion two-year-old colt of his year as their foundation stallion.

Fletcher's eye for a type as well as his lifelong dedication to meticulously combing bloodlines has well and truly paid dividends in Queensland racing.

Fletcher paid tribute to Telemon general manager Joe Heather and his hard-working team for the big results at the sales.

"They work unbelievably hard. Rae and I rely on Joe and the team completely as we are rarely down there due to our other commitments,” he said.

"We're so fortunate to have an outstanding, committed group and the horses were a credit to them.”

The sales finished with a total of 876 lots sold which grossed over $180 million at an average price of almost $240,000 for book one.