Saleyard upgrades starting year on a high

8th Feb 2017 5:37 PM
CLERMONT CATTLE SALES: Melissa, Hastings and sons Cobi and Zach Hawkins.

FOLLOWING a year of competitive cattle prices, saleyards throughout the region have upgraded facilities in the hope of another successful result.

The first Clermont cattle sale is set to kick off next week, with Isaac Regional Council working hard to ensure upgrades are finished in time.

Works at the saleyard include upgrades to the lighting and loading dock, replacing the scalehouse fascia and stair tread, redressing saleyard pens and extending the gantry walkway.

Mayor Anne Baker said the upgrades would benefit everyone who used the saleyards.

"The works will bolster safety and efficiency, with benefits for agents and vendors as well as staff, truck and train operators,” she said.

Emerald Saleyards also took advantage of the Christmas holiday season break in cattle sales to make improvements that are expected to be completed next month.

The upgrades, valued at $250,000, include repairing a roof that was damaged in a storm and the reconfiguration of the saleyards to make room for additional selling pens, which will be built next to the drafting area.

Emerald Saleyards co-ordination committee chair and councillor Christine Rolfe said having a successful 2016 allowed the committee to make the improvements "that agents and sellers want”.

Topics:  clermont emerald saleyards

