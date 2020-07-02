Saltwater croc discovered in suburban creek

Authorities rushed to a park this afternoon after the discovery of a saltwater crocodile, usually only found in the state’s north.

A SALTWATER crocodile has been found clinging to life in Brisbane's inner north this afternoon.

The Department of Environment and Science made the discovery in Seventh Brigade Park, Chermside at around 1pm Thursday.

The wild animal, typically found lurking around Far North Queensland, was discovered severely dehydrated.

The 40cm crocodile was found in Seventh Brigade Park, Chermside. Picture: Department of Environment and Science

Measuring only 40cm at the time of its discovery, the baby croc could one day grow in excess of five metres in length.

The crocodile, which could potentially be nicknamed Covid and has not yet has their gender determined, has been taken to a facility in Moggill by the Department of Environment and Science.

Southern Wildlife Operations program manager Warren Christensen said these discoveries happened "every couple of years" and the Department would investigate how he ended up in the creek.

"He's obviously going to be an escaped or abandoned pet," Mr Christensen said.

"Someone has acquired him illegally, because you can't have them as pets in the state of Queensland."

A ranger with the croc at Chermside. Picture: Department of Environment and Science

He said it was most likely bought legally in the Northern Territory, or potentially even plucked from a creek in North Queensland.

"If anybody from the general public knows anything about how this animal came to be sitting under a tree in Chermside, we'd really like to know," he said.

Mr Christensen said a member of the public noticed him, put him in an esky and alerted authorities.

He said Covid wouldn't have survived the cold Brisbane winter and was dehydrated, but was now making a recovery.

Originally published as Saltwater croc discovered in Brisbane creek