Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Salvation Army is helping out struggling families during COVID-19. Photo: Alistair Brightman
The Salvation Army is helping out struggling families during COVID-19. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Community

Salvos give helping hand amid COVID-19

Steph Allen
12th May 2020 10:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Salvation Army is offering a helping hand to families struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organisation is stepping in with additional support beyond their existing services including food, gift cards and financial assistance.

Queensland spokesman Simon Gregory, said they have over 50 Connect Sites across the state ready to help and more than 3,400 volunteers.

"COVID-19 is having an unprecedented impact on our economy and jobs; we are already seeing an increase in people needing food and financial assistance," he said.

Lifeline Mackay to benefit from government package

Construction apprentices learn to look out for mates

Charities injected with $58,000 virus booster

"No family or parent should have to choose between feeding their family or paying the bills and rent during these difficult times.

"With government support not coming into immediate effect, we are anticipating that more and more families in the short-term will need support.

"Our volunteers will also be packing food hampers and delivering goods to the community during this time."

Anyone in need of immediate assistance can visit their local Salvos church or Connect Site for support.

More Stories

coronavirus mackay covid-19 food assistance gift cards salvos the salvation army
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        51,000 Queenslanders back to work by weekend

        premium_icon 51,000 Queenslanders back to work by weekend

        News More than 50,000 Queenslanders will be put back to work after restrictions ease this weekend and a staggering $610m will be pumped into the economy in a month.

        Council looking to improve environmental sustainability

        premium_icon Council looking to improve environmental sustainability

        News Research into potential projects will be conducted in partnership with Clean Growth...

        Miner sends essential workers back to explosion site

        premium_icon Miner sends essential workers back to explosion site

        News The mining union has slammed the decision as ‘premature’.

        Council starts roadwork scheduled for rest of May

        premium_icon Council starts roadwork scheduled for rest of May

        News The council is resurfacing roads in town from today until May 31.