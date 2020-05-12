Salvos give helping hand amid COVID-19

The Salvation Army is helping out struggling families during COVID-19. Photo: Alistair Brightman

The Salvation Army is offering a helping hand to families struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organisation is stepping in with additional support beyond their existing services including food, gift cards and financial assistance.

Queensland spokesman Simon Gregory, said they have over 50 Connect Sites across the state ready to help and more than 3,400 volunteers.

"COVID-19 is having an unprecedented impact on our economy and jobs; we are already seeing an increase in people needing food and financial assistance," he said.

"No family or parent should have to choose between feeding their family or paying the bills and rent during these difficult times.

"With government support not coming into immediate effect, we are anticipating that more and more families in the short-term will need support.

"Our volunteers will also be packing food hampers and delivering goods to the community during this time."

Anyone in need of immediate assistance can visit their local Salvos church or Connect Site for support.