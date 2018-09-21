Reasons why Sam Newman won't be missed from the Footy Show

LOVE him or hate him, AFL Footy Show host Sam Newman will go down as one of Australia's most unashamed TV shock jocks, capable of producing controversy-laden rants week after week to send chins wagging around the country.

The 72-year-old former Geelong star rocked the footy world after announcing he'd be quitting the show at the end of the year, potentially wrapping up a polarising career on camera.

Take a look back at some of Newman's most controversial moments on the program - not including his embarrassing pants-down gaffe (because no one needs to see that again).

1. TRANSGENDER JOKE ANGERS ACTIVISTS

Newman faced calls for his resignation after taking a swipe at transgender celebrity Caitlyn Jenner in June, 2017.

"I know who he ... it is," Newman said. "Oh well what is she? Is it a he or a she. Is it transgender, is it?"

Newman apologised for his spur of the moment spray as Annie Nolan, wife of Western Bulldogs star Liam Picken, called for an overhaul of the show's panel.

She labelled his comments "disgusting".

"The trans community have far more unwanted pressure and attention. Especially after the transphobia I saw last night," she said at the time.

"I'm sick of seeing bullies on football shows offending and isolating communities from our game. This land's game."

2. STORM OVER 'YES' VOTE RANT

Last year's same-sex marriage vote was arguably the biggest story in Australia and as organisations rallied behind marriage equality, Newman took aim at the AFL.

Newman blasted the "sycophants" responsible for the competition taking a political side as rainbow flags flew next to the Sydney Swans' flag at the SCG last September.

"The AFL has set themselves up as the arbitrators of everything that's righteous and proper in the world. They think they reflect public attitudes," Newman said, kicking off another fiery Footy Show monologue.

"People go to the football to get away from political agendas and I don't know why we have any political agendas. I will save one agenda if you like and that's the appeal for women's breast cancer - if it's about health (then it's OK) but that's about it."

"You are branded one of those three great things - either a sexist, a racist or a homophobe - and of course what's creeping into the lexicon now is you are a bigot and a white supremacist because you might have a difference in opinion with those who have a right to have their opinion," Newman said.

"Never forget this - an opinion is neither right or wrong, it's only an opinion."

3. 'IMMATURE' BONG STUNT SHOCKS VIEWERS

Sam Newman likes to party.

Newman responded to a move by the AFL to list marijuana as a banned game day substance for players back in 2012 by pulling out a sizeable pipe on his desk and lighting it up in front of a shocked audience.

The substance was later revealed to be tea.

"I tell you this (co-host Garry Lyon), did we see in the paper that the AFL are now going to prohibit marijuana from being on the banned list of drug taking, did I make that up?'' Newman said.

"Well thank god because this has given us a chance. Let me tell you just how this would work Garry, I've been waiting for the old marijuana to be taken off'.''

The on-air stunt was labelled "immature" by The Family Council of Victoria.

4. 1999 BLACKFACE CONTROVERSY

Newman appeared on the Footy Show with his face covered in shoe polish after Indigenous footy star Nicky Winmar refused to be on the program.

Winmar is often referred to as a pioneer for Indigenous footballers after his iconic 1993 gesture which saw him raise his shirt in front of thousands of jeering spectators saying: "I'm black - and I'm proud to be black!''

5. PIEFACE GETS HIM IN STRIFE

David "Ox" Schwarz produced one of the most memorable Footy Show moments ever after battering Newman following a prank gone wrong

Newman prepared a present for Schwarz - a huge pie inside a box - to help celebrate his 150th match for the Demons. Newman whipped the creamy pastry out and slammed it in Schwarz's face before he could blink.

What happened next was gold.

Like we said, you either loved him or hated him.