Biggest Loser star now unrecognisable

Sam Rouen reflects on his weight loss journey 11 years on, in an emotional Instagram post.

Sam Rouen is proof of what you can achieve with sheer determination and commitment.

It has been 11 years since the former The Biggest Loser star won the show's third season back in 2008 and apart from his epic weight loss transformation, is his incredible mental strength.

The 30-year-old took to Instagram today to share with his followers how he stayed focused to achieve his incredible weight loss and maintain it.

"Eleven years ago today, I stood on a stage and realised that I committed to something. It was one of the first times in my life that I put my mind to something, gave it my all and achieved what I wanted," Sam wrote alongside a before and after snap.

Sam Rouen weighed a staggering 154 kilograms before he won The Biggest Loser in 2008.

Sam entered the show at a staggering 154 kilograms, before shedding 71 kilograms during the series to become its youngest winner at the age of just 19.

"In the weeks leading up to 29.04.08, I was running up to 60km a day and eating to a timetabled scheduled. I was disciplined," he said in his post.

"I proved to myself that I COULD do what I put my mind to."

Sam admitted he still faces demons and challenges but the day he won empowered him and made him realise his worth.

The 30-year-old posted this photo to his Instagram, reflecting on his weight loss journey, 11 years on.

"I hope that everyone has that opportunity to reflect on themself, and realise how amazing they are, what they can achieve, and what they are worth."

Sam now rocks impressive washboards abs and has since gone on to become a firefighter and has appeared twice in the annual fireman's calendar.

"The shoot went extremely well but stripping down and jumping in front of a camera isn't second nature to me," Sam told The Daily Telegraphon his 2017 shoot.

A young Sam in the gym.

"The photographers and entire team at the calendar went above and beyond to make the experience as painless as possible and helped to overcome insecurities and confidence issues."

He told the publication he has become addicted to training.

"I definitely love running and working out with my brother. I play a bit of sport to stay in shape and also work out in the gym."

Sam proved to himself he could do whatever he sets his mind to.

Meanwhile, Sam is still looking for love after calling off his wedding to Daniella Schot, who he proposed to in May 2016 with a giant pear-shaped diamond ring

Last year, the Sydney-based fireman was spotted on dating app Bumble, flaunting his slimmed-down frame, according to the Daily Mail.

Sam reportedly split from his fiance in 2017, long before he created his dating profile.

Sam proposed to his girlfriend Daniella on 2016, but they have since separated. Picture: Facebook

Sam in the shoot for the NSW Firefighters Calendar.

… and here he is for the 2019 Australian Firefighters Calendar. Picture: Brett Cunliffe/Australian Firefighters Calendar