Queenslander-style welcome for interstate buyers

A pictureque Queenslander built in 1990 with views to the Samford Valley.

A GRAND Queenslander on more than 8000sq m has sold in the Samford Valley for $1.315 million.

Belle Property Samford agent, Leigh Hutton, said multiple offers were made on the five-bedroom house at 14 Pinewood Drive which was being offered for sale for the first time in 15 years.

The pool at 14 Pinewood Drive.

"There was a tremendous response to the house over two open homes," Ms Hutton said.

Bedrooms have direct access to the wrap-around verandah.

"Everything was just meticulous and its position on Pinewood Drive which is a quiet, family street."

The house was built in 1990 but feels like a traditional Queenslander.

The sale is the second highest for Samford Valley this year, after 33 Currell Circuit sold for $1.75 million in February.

Ms Hutton said demand for properties across the Samford Region varied from house blocks in the village to 40 plus acres, with strong interstate interest.

"The buyer of this property was from interstate, but one of the offers came from someone in inner north Brisbane," she said.

Six Samford Valley houses have sold in October, according to CoreLogic data.

A six bedroom house at 91 Mount O'Reilly Rd sold for $1.2 million.

This six-bedroom house at 91 Mount O’Reilly Rd, Samford Valley is on 3597sq m and sold on October 12.

And a four-bedroom house on 2 hectares at 20 Mountain View Court sold for $1,015,000.