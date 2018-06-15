Samsung dominates iPhone in new test

SAMSUNG has the lead over Apple when it comes to mobile download speeds, according to new research.

Latest figures suggest that for data speeds, the Samsung Galaxy S9 performs consistently better than Apple's new iPhone X, reports The Sun.

The speed your phone downloads information at varies based on a whole host of factors.

Your location, the network you're using, and even the weather can all make a difference to your download speeds.

But your phone - and the radio technology inside of it - makes a big difference too.

And according to PCMag, Samsung has edged out over Apple by a decent margin because of this.

The website used Ookla's Speedtest data from March to May 2018 to examine how various Samsung and Apple smartphones perform in terms of data download speeds.

Based on stats from across the USA, the Samsung Galaxy S9 downloaded data at an average speed of 41.80Mbps.

Meanwhile, Apple's iPhone X recorded a more paltry 31.18Mbps average, which is unfortunate.

Part of the problem is that high-end Samsung phones typically use newer modems - they're the bits that let your phone connect to the internet.

Samsung's Galaxy S9 uses the Snapdragon 845 processor, which comes fitted with Qualcomm's powerful X16 modem.

Some of Apple's iPhone X handsets use that same modem too, but a selection of them use slightly less impressive Intel modems.

The iPhone X also misses out on a technology called 4x4 MIMO, which lets the handset make more efficient use of mobile networks - boosting your speeds.

It also doesn't have four-way carrier aggregation, which lets the phone group together multiple "bands" of mobile network frequency together - again, boosting your download speeds.

This means it's likely that the iPhone X would perform generally worse in terms of download speeds than the Samsung Galaxy S9.

It's entirely possible, however, that PCMag's Speedtest data could be skewed. For instance, iPhone owners could simply be living in areas with generally worse network coverage.

Alternatively, iPhone owners could be using networks that offer generally worse speeds.

And this data used by PCMag only applies to the USA, so we might see different results here in Australia.

Still, the trend (and phone hardware) suggests that as far as download speeds go, the Samsung has a small edge.

Not that it matters much anyway: both phones are nippy enough to handle everyday browsing, streaming music, and watching Netflix videos.

This story first appeared on The Sun.