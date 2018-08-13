Sarah Harris’ parenting ‘fail’

Sarah Harris has been open and honest about the challenges of parenthood. Picture: Christian Gilles

SARAH HARRIS has recounted a mortifying parenting "fail" involving her young son over the weekend.

This morning on Studio Ten the mum-of-two told her fellow panellists that the incident occurred when her partner Tom took their son Paul to Sunday mass.

Harris didn't attend the church service, saying, "I was having some me time at home … which is code for 'doing the washing'."

Sarah Harris with son Paul, prior to the birth of her second son Harry in December last year. Picture: Richard Dobson

During the service, her son Paul managed to lock himself in the confessional booth.

"He's so naughty … he runs around this church like a little psychopath and he locked himself in the confessional booth for about 10 minutes," she explained.

"They had to call emergency services to break the door down".

The fire brigade were called to get Paul out of the locked confession booth.

Sarah Harris' husband Tom and their son, Paul.

Harris went on to praise the workers who freed her son from the booth.

"The fireys and the police were brilliant from all reports. In fact one of them was even making wise cracks saying, 'it's probably the first time anyone's come out of the closet in this place'", she laughed.

"They were so good and they were so good to Paul."

It's not the first time Harris has spoken candidly about the challenges of parenthood.

Earlier this year she told TV Week she ended up "sobbing for days" after the birth of her second son, Harry, last December.

She put it down to a combination of "extreme sleep deprivation, hormones and guilt".

"I'm not much of a crier, but I was overwhelmed," she said. "I just kept thinking, 'How the heck am I ever going to balance this?' I was up and down all the time and was an absolute wreck.

"One minute I was crying because I felt I wasn't spending enough time with Paul, the next I thought I was being a bad mum to Harry. I felt like a fraud."

Sarah Harris gave birth to a baby boy, Harry Scanlan Ward on December 8, 2017. Pic: Instagram @whatsarahsnapped

Harris also described how different it was becoming a mother for the second time.

"When you have your first child, you're almost in a bubble of bliss," she said. "You sit around and gaze into your baby's eyes and smell their heads.

"But when the second one comes along, and you're balancing the demands of a toddler and a newborn, you become completely frazzled. I really struggled with it for the first few weeks."

Despite her early troubles, the situation has since smoothed out for the TV presenter.

"Some days, the wheels fall off," she said. "But I adore my boys. They're my everything and have made my life so much better."