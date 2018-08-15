Menu
Login
Sarah Roza of Married At First Sight has revealed her baby news.
Sarah Roza of Married At First Sight has revealed her baby news.
Celebrity

MAFS star reveals baby joy

by Staff writer
15th Aug 2018 4:55 PM

MARRIED At First Sight star Sarah Roza has revealed she is pregnant with her first child.

The glamorous 39-year-old, who has openly talked about her desire to be a mother, took to Instagram to share her happy news.

Sarah Roza has revealed she is pregnant. Picture: Justin Lloyd.
Sarah Roza has revealed she is pregnant. Picture: Justin Lloyd.

 

Melbourne-based Roza's joyous post implied that she became pregnant via IVF and will be a sole parent.

 

 

The curvaceous star won the hearts of fans in the last season of Married At First Sight with her honesty about finding love.

She revealed that she suffered a devastating miscarriage just 18 months before Married At First Sight aired.

Sarah Roza and ex-boyfriend Telv Williams.
Sarah Roza and ex-boyfriend Telv Williams.

She ended her relationship with co-star Telv Williams after the series finished and recently announced she had split from ex-boyfriend James Stephens.

Related Items

Show More
baby editors picks mafs married at first sight pregnant reality tv sarah roza

Top Stories

    Anna not pasta her best

    Anna not pasta her best

    Sport Cycling hero talking about the place of carbohydrates in our diet.

    Top 10 activities around CH

    Top 10 activities around CH

    News Some top bucket list activities around the region.

    Shorten promises $4.8m to upgrade vital Emerald service

    Shorten promises $4.8m to upgrade vital Emerald service

    News Investment set to deliver better patient outcomes and less travel

    Passion for the people

    Passion for the people

    News Emerald Showgrounds caretaker keeps the crowds rolling in.

    • 15th Aug 2018 4:00 PM

    Local Partners