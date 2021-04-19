Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sam Burgess. Picture: Bianca De Marchi/NCA NewsWire
Sam Burgess. Picture: Bianca De Marchi/NCA NewsWire
TV

SAS Australia’s full celeb cast revealed

by Nick Bond
19th Apr 2021 3:42 PM

Channel 7 has today announced the full cast of celebrities set to compete on season two of gruelling reality TV contest SAS Australia.

There are plenty of athletes in the mix - among them, controversial NFL star Sam Burgess - as well as a celebrity chef, several actors and even a pampered socialite.

 

The cast of SAS Australia season two.
The cast of SAS Australia season two.

Here's the full cast list:

Alicia Molik - Tennis Champion

 

Alicia Molik. Picture: AAP
Alicia Molik. Picture: AAP

 

Bonnie Anderson - Singer / Actress

Bonnie Anderson. Picture: Alex Coppel.
Bonnie Anderson. Picture: Alex Coppel.

Brynne Edelsten - Socialite

 

Brynne Edelsten. Picture: Julie Kiriacoudis
Brynne Edelsten. Picture: Julie Kiriacoudis

 

Dan Ewing - Actor

 

Dan Ewing. Picture: Scott Powick/Daily News
Dan Ewing. Picture: Scott Powick/Daily News

Emma Husar - Former Politician

 

Emma Husar.
Emma Husar.

 

Erin Holland - TV Presenter

 

 

Heath Shaw - AFL Star

 

Heath Shaw. Picture: David Swift
Heath Shaw. Picture: David Swift

Isabelle Cornish - Actress

Isabelle Cornish. Picture: Richard Dobson
Isabelle Cornish. Picture: Richard Dobson

Jana Pittman - Dual Olympian

 

Jana Pittman. Picture: Matt Sullivan
Jana Pittman. Picture: Matt Sullivan

 

Jessica Peris - Sprinter

 

Jessica Peris. Picture. Phil Hillyard
Jessica Peris. Picture. Phil Hillyard

 

Jett Kenny - Ironman

 

Jett Kenny.
Jett Kenny.

 

John Steffensen - Olympic Runner

 

John Steffensen. Picture: Julie Kiriacoudis
John Steffensen. Picture: Julie Kiriacoudis

 

Kerri Pottharst - Beach Volleyball Olympian

 

Kerri Pottharst. Picture: Kelly Barnes
Kerri Pottharst. Picture: Kelly Barnes

 

Koby Abberton - Former professional surfer

 

Koby Abberton. Picture: Craig Wilson
Koby Abberton. Picture: Craig Wilson

 

Manu Feildel - Celebrity Chef

 

Manu Feildel.
Manu Feildel.

 

Mark Philippoussis - Tennis Legend

 

Mark Philippoussis. Picture: AAP
Mark Philippoussis. Picture: AAP

Pete Murray - Singer-Songwriter

 

Pete Murray. Picture: Brad Fleet
Pete Murray. Picture: Brad Fleet

Sam Burgess - NRL Star

 

Sam Burgess. Picture: Instagram
Sam Burgess. Picture: Instagram

No word on an air date yet for SAS Australia season two. The first season of the reality show was a runaway hit for Seven - but a bumpier ride for the celebs who took part, who were met with frequent social media controversies about their behaviour on the show.

Industry site TV Blackbox went as far as to say that actor Firass Dirani's behaviour as a contestant had "killed his TV career".

Despite all that, a Seven spokesperson last November insisted they had been inundated with celebrities "begging" to take part in the show.

"We have been inundated with Aussie celebs wanting to take part and there are some good surprises on the shortlist," they said.

 

SAS Australia’s Ollie Ollerton, Ant Middleton, Jason 'Foxy' Fox, Mark 'Billy' Billingham.
SAS Australia’s Ollie Ollerton, Ant Middleton, Jason 'Foxy' Fox, Mark 'Billy' Billingham.

 

And you can expect today's announced celebs are already deep into training for the show, which will see them attempt to complete gruelling SAS-style physical challenges under the gruff tutelage of Ant Middleton and his team.

"Once cast they are given a training program. Ideally they need at least three months to get SAS 'fit' in a physical sense, but getting into the right mindset is up to the individual."

And while season two hasn't even aired yet, applications are now open for the third season of SAS Australia - and this time, they're seeking everyday (non-famous) Aussies to apply.

 

 

 

Originally published as SAS Australia's full celeb cast revealed

entertainment sas australia television

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Exciting new digital future for CQ News

        Premium Content Exciting new digital future for CQ News

        News Our new website platform will lead to faster load times, quicker coverage of national breaking news.

        FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Emerald Magistrates Court on Monday.

        ‘Very compelling’ plan could save COVID-19 jab rollout

        Premium Content ‘Very compelling’ plan could save COVID-19 jab rollout

        Health Proposal for pharmacists to join COVID-19 jab rollout sooner

        Truth behind ‘blitz on bail’ program revealed

        Premium Content Truth behind ‘blitz on bail’ program revealed

        Crime Palaszczuk Government’s ‘blitz on bail’ cuts reviews, appeals