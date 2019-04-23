Menu
Login
Offbeat

Found on side of road: Are these your medals?

by Gabriel Polychronis
23rd Apr 2019 8:58 AM

Police are hoping to find the rightful owner of four service medals found in Adelaide's north ahead of ANZAC Day.

They were found on the side of the road about 8pm on Friday near the intersection of Mawson Lakes Blvd and Trinity Circuit, Mawson Lakes.

The medals include an Australian Active Service Medal, Afghanistan Medal, Australian Defence Medal and NATO Medal ISAF.

Police ask the owner of the medals to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at crimestopperssa.com.au

veterans medals

Top Stories

    Region can't lose ag colleges, say MPs

    Region can't lose ag colleges, say MPs

    News UPDATE: Labor's Zac Beers responds to MP's education claims.

    'People are losing hope'

    'People are losing hope'

    News KAP says college must remain open.

    Man honours fallen soldiers

    Man honours fallen soldiers

    News Video pays tribute to the Anzacs.

    Races coincide with festival

    Races coincide with festival

    News Easter means a huge weekend for racing.