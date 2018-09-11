Save the date for Garage Sale Trail

The Garage Sale Trail is back again next month as a weekend long event, held October 20 and 21.

The Garage Sale Trail is back again next month as a weekend long event, held October 20 and 21.

THE multi-award-winning Garage Sale Trail is back again next month.

Households, community groups, charities, local businesses and schools in the Central Highlands are set to join more than 350,000 Australians as a part of the weekend long annual event, held October 20 and 21.

Aimed at bringing communities together and promoting recycling and reuse, Garage Sale Trail is powered by more than 150 local councils.

This year the event aims to see more than 2.4 million items listed for reuse and enable 120,000 new neighbourly connections Australia-wide.

Mayor Kerry Hayes has welcomed the unique opportunity to promote the recycle and re-use message in a fun way that brings the community together.

"Our council is proud to be involved in bringing this national initiative to our residents,” Cr Hayes said.

"The Garage Sale Trail helps people to think about how we can all take responsibility for the waste we create. Reused items don't end up in council collections or in landfill.

"It's also a simple way for people to meet and talk to people in their community as well as fundraise.”

The Garage Sale Trail Foundation runs the event.