Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two detectives are being praised for potentially saving the lives of a mother and child after coming across a fire raging in the shed of a local home.
Two detectives are being praised for potentially saving the lives of a mother and child after coming across a fire raging in the shed of a local home.
News

Cops rescue mum and child from blaze

by Grace Mason
8th Apr 2021 12:41 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO Innisfail detectives are being praised for potentially saving the lives of a mother and child after coming across a fire raging in the shed of a local home.

The officers were out patrolling on Saturday when they spotted smoke billowing from the Phyllis St residence about 3.30pm.

Innisfail police Acting Sen-Sgt Murray Jensen said they saw the shed was engulfed in flames so forced their way inside the home to find the mother and child asleep.

 

The shed was engulfed in flames when police arrived.
The shed was engulfed in flames when police arrived.


"They made them aware there was a fire and encouraged them to get out," he said.

"It's great they were in the right place at the right time and acted in a decisive manner, essentially saving lives.

The fire is being treated as non-suspicious.

The shed was significantly damaged, while the house also suffered some minor damage.

Originally published as 'Saved lives': Cops rescue mum, child from blaze

More Stories

fire police rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MAJOR UPDATE: Man with critical facial injuries dies

        Premium Content MAJOR UPDATE: Man with critical facial injuries dies

        Crime Police are appealing for anyone in the community that may have information to come forward.

        Woman in hospital after suspected snake bite

        Premium Content Woman in hospital after suspected snake bite

        News She was reportedly bitten on the lower leg by the snake.

        Man injured in quad bike crash on private property

        Premium Content Man injured in quad bike crash on private property

        News He was taken to hospital with head and chest injuries.

        FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Emerald Magistrates Court on Thursday.