SCAM ALERT: Beware of phone calls offering cheap NBN

BE ALERT: A new phone scam is targeting Gladstone residents.
Francis Witsenhuysen
Gregory Bray
by

RESIDENTS should be aware that phone scammers are targeting Gladstone seniors offering cut-price NBN connections.

Searle Jones contacted The Observer yesterday and said he had been contacted by someone claiming to be from the NBN Company offering him a great deal.

"They offered me free local, national and mobile calls for $25, and they could have someone visit me at my house to sign me up on Monday," he said.

Suspecting it was a deal to good too be true, Mr Jones contacted his phone and internet service provider, Telstra, and asked them if the NBN was available in his area.

A Telstra spokesperson advised him the NBN wouldn't be available until July and that they were unaware of any offers of that nature.

Another resident, a pensioner from Beecher, said she received three phone calls in the space of five days advising her she had a problem with her computer and internet.

However, she does not own a computer or have internet connection to her home.

Both residents were given contact numbers beginning with 1800.

The Australian Cybercrime Online Reporting Network says scammers are taking advantage of unsuspecting people to gain money or personal details.

They advise to never send any money, credit card details or other personal information to cold callers.

If you have information about a crime contact police via Policelink on 131 444 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

