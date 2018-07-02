Menu
The public are warned not to for the iTunes gift cards scam.
Crime

SCAM: Do not pay 'debts' with iTune cards

2nd Jul 2018 10:26 AM | Updated: 2:24 PM

SCAMMERS are targeting the community, in some cases demanding iTunes to avoid arrest.

Police are urging the public to be aware of an iTunes scam where the public are receiving phone calls or emails from someone claiming to be from Telstra, Commonwealth Department of Public Prosecutions, Dept of Immigration or the Australian Taxation Office.

They will demand iTunes gift cards as a form of tax debt payment or to avoid an arrest.

This is not a payment method of these agencies. If you receive one of these calls/emails, call the agency yourself directly by looking up their details through the phone book or an online search.

fraud itune cards northern rivers crime scam
