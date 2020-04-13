Menu
ONLINE SCAMMERS: Scammers are targeting people working from home during COVID-10 social distancing regulations.
Crime

Scammers target workers in COVID-19 cyber attacks

Steph Allen
13th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
MACKAY residents working from home or entertaining themselves online are being warned to be wary of predatory cyber scammers.

Experts said scammers were targeting people isolating at home due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Job seekers are being sent fake job advertisements, or fake links to websites that install viruses and ransomware in home devices, with the scammers creating false official coronavirus information websites.

Brisbane boutique intellectual property and privacy law firm Eaglegate Lawyers' principal lawyer Nicole Murdoch said cyber criminals thrived during times of disorder and panic.

Cyber criminals based in Eastern and Western Europe, Asia and Africa had launched Covid-19-themed malicious cyber activity, Ms Murdoch said.

Karl Hanmore, acting head of Australian Cyber Security Centre, said currently a key concern was cyber criminals looking to prey on businesses as they transitioned to a remote workforce.

"Their day job is to steal money and they do that with sending SMSs or email messages that will look fairly official and asking you to click a link," Mr Hanmore said.

"Click a link to learn more about the coronavirus - we're seeing a bunch of that.

"Click a link and then download a file so that you can update a form to get free money from the government, also a scam, and (we're) seeing a whole bunch of that right now," he said.

