Scammers use JB Hi-Fi to target Aussies

POLICE have warned JB Hi-Fi fans about a circulating text scam that promises the opportunity to be a "tester".

In a post earlier today, NSW Police said it was aware of the SMS scam and warned Aussies the text, which offers people the opportunity to "test" JB Hi-Fi products, was a scam.

"We advise not clicking the link or responding to the message," JB Hi-Fi said in a statement.

"Scammers are clever and can make their content and messages look like us, but we would never ask for your personal information via SMS.

"JB will only use SMS to deliver notifications, services or if you have asked our counter staff to send you a copy of a digital receipt for your in-store purchase.

"The best thing to do is to delete these fake text messages."

NSW Police warn about JB Hi-Fi.

Earlier this month, scam experts warned Aussies to watch out for a separate phone scam involving overseas calls.

The phone calls essentially prank your phone in the hopes you will call back at which point you might be unwittingly racking up a hefty bill.

This type of scam has become increasingly common with calls originating from places like Cuba, Africa and Latvia targeting mobile customers in Australia in recent months.

Speaking to the ABC earlier this year, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's deputy chair, Delia Rickard, recommended ignoring calls from country codes you don't recognise to avoid getting caught up in a "wangiri scam".

"What typically happens is the scammer calls for just one ring then cuts the line leaving a missed call on the victim's phone," Ms Rickard said.

"Then the victim calls the number back and they could be put on hold, have music playing or they could try and chat."

The objective is to keep you on the phone for as long as possible. The scammers often call on premium lines similar to those used by psychic hotlines or sex lines that can end up costing you a small fortune.

But these calls are different and Ms Rickard said with scams like these, the perpetrators can find a way to get some of the money charged for calling the premium line - and it's very difficult for telcos to prevent.

According to the ACCC's ScamWatch, Australians have lost more than $48,000 to premium service scam calls in the past year.

So if you see someone calling from Latvia, proceed with caution.

- Additional reporting by Nick Whigham.