Convicted drug smuggler Schapelle Corby has had a more transformative decade than most. Picture: AP
Lifestyle

Schapelle Corby’s dramatic 10 Year Challenge

by Staff writers
17th Jan 2019 10:00 AM

CELEBRITIES are embracing the "Ten Year Challenge" which has swept social media, sharing throwback photos of themselves alongside a recent selfie, revealing just how much has changed - or hasn't - in that time.

Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Biel and Nicki Minaj have all participated in the craze - looking like they haven't aged a day let alone a decade.

Also included among this cohort is convicted drug smuggler Schapelle Corby, who has undoubtedly had a more transformative decade than most.

Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old posted a side-by-side snap of herself behind bars in Bali's Kerobokan prison 10 years ago, starkly contrasted with her present-day self looking carefree on the beach.

Schapelle enjoying life outside of prison during a fun run in 2018. Picture: AAP
Clad in a blue wraparound kaftan, the Queensland native captioned the photo, "Been a rough-trot. Better now."

While the biggest problems most celebrities faced 10 years ago were too-thin eyebrows and a bad spray tan, Schapelle Corby was in the middle of serving a 20-year sentence for drug smuggling 4.2kg of cannabis in to Indonesia.

Schapelle Corby was sentenced to 20 years jail in 2005. Picture: Gary Ramage
Corby was ultimately released in 2014 after serving nine years in prison and was deported back to Australia in 2017.

10 year challenge drug smuggling editors picks kerobokan prison photos schapelle corby

