Scholarships bring students to Emerald Agricultural College

YEAR FOR SUCCESS: Cloe Gribble has a scholarship to study at Emerald Agriculture College.

MORE than $100,000 in scholarships will allow new students to study at Emerald Agricultural College.

Queensland Agricultural Training Colleges CEO Mark Tobin said scholarships provided the recipients with opportunities to further their studies in agriculture.

"Our students have been generously supported by the Queensland Government Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, grower-based organisations such as the Central Highlands Cotton Growers and Irrigators Association, peak industry bodies including Meat and Livestock Australia and Cotton Australia, and mining companies Glencore and Ensham Resources,” he said.

Barcaldine scholarship recipient Cloe Gribble, will undertake the Horsemanship and Station Skills program based at Emerald Agricultural College this year.

"I have a keen interest in horses.

"I've competed in shows, campdrafts, gymkhanas, barrel racing, and horse camps, and am eager to broaden my experience even further. This course will provide qualifications to achieve my future goals,” she said.

"This scholarship means I can direct my focus on my studies rather than worry about how I fund them.”

Dakotah Davis from Mt Delaney will also be undertaking study at Emerald Agricultural College because of the scholarship.

"I know there is a future in Australian agriculture, and it is the only lifestyle I have ever known or wanted. I want to provide solutions to the young farming community rather than the idea that the only success they can have is to leave the industry,” she said.

"This scholarship will allow me to relocate from the Sunshine Coast to live on campus at Emerald.”