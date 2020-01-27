Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

School bus stolen day before classes kick off

Peta McEachern
27th Jan 2020 11:11 AM | Updated: 11:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

JUST as everybody is gearing up to go back to school - it might prove more difficult for Tara residents as a school bus was stolen overnight from Day St.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the bus was stolen between 10am Sunday, January 25, and 8.50am this morning.

"They have entered the yard and gone to the back of the property where the bus was parked out back and stole it from there," the spokesman said.

UN-AUSTRALIAN: The 2008 white Fuso Rosa bus was stolen from Day St in Tara. Pic: Sarah Turner
UN-AUSTRALIAN: The 2008 white Fuso Rosa bus was stolen from Day St in Tara. Pic: Sarah Turner

The bus is a 2008 white Fuso Rosa, with an aqua ad brown stipe running along both sides.

A spokesman for the Tara Police said investigation is continuing and police are looking into CTTV inquires.

If anyone has any information regarding the stolen bus call Policelink on 131 444 or the Tara Police Station on 4665 3200.

chinchilla community crime stoppers editors picks police link queensland crime stolen bus tara

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australia Day in Emerald

        premium_icon Australia Day in Emerald

        News How did you spend the day?

        Emerald man decorated as citizen of the year

        premium_icon Emerald man decorated as citizen of the year

        News He was awarded citizen of the year at the Emerald Australia Day Awards ceremony on...

        Twelve citizens sworn in at Emerald ceremony

        premium_icon Twelve citizens sworn in at Emerald ceremony

        News Clouds, councillors, and citizens gathered at the McIndoe Park Function Centre for...

        Trapped family escape from roof of car in floodwaters

        premium_icon Trapped family escape from roof of car in floodwaters

        News They were stranded after heavy rain in the Rolleston area.