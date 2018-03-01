School equipment boost

RESOURCES: Tamariki Tamihana, Amity Jackson, Woolworths Store Manager Nathan Keilbach, Esta Bowman, Matilda Luckel and Ashton Bridge at Blackwater State Schools surprise Earn and Learn delivery assembly on Monday.

BLACKWATER State School students were overcome with excitement at their assembly on Monday afternoon.

The school received six large boxes of school resources as part of the Woolworths Earn & Learn program, including stationery, teacher and classroom resources, science, mathematics, sport, games, sport, and art and craft equipment and resources.

Acting principal at Blackwater State School Bridget Pound said the children were equally surprised and excited.

"They knew we were getting them, but they didn't know they had arrived,” she said.

"They were very excited and they all want them in their classroom, so we are just going through who is getting what.”

Woolworths Blackwater store manager Nathan Keilbach said the school earned a range of great equipment thanks to the support of their local community.

"Thanks to the support of their students, families and community, Blackwater State School has raised nearly 20,000 points, which was redeemed in valuable resources,” he said.

"The school received a mixture of sporting and educational resources to support them to excel in various classes and be more active.

"There was a mixture of educational and sporting equipment, like an inflatable solar system, answer buzzers, netball bibs and dodgeballs.

"The teachers and students were very excited to receive their new equipment. It made me feel very proud to be part of the Woolworths team and able to help in this way.”

He said the Earn & Learn program allowed schools like Blackwater State School to obtain vital additional educational equipment, supporting the learning of future generations.