School holiday activities

1. THE Emerald PCYC will be hosting plenty of fun during these holidays.

Basketball: Join in and play basketball over the holidays. The PCYC courts will be open from 9am-5.30pm weekdays. All members of the community are welcome.

Inflatables: KindySports will be in Emerald on Monday, September 24 with their range of interactive inflatable games and soft play equipment. Each day they will host a session for toddlers from 15 months to five years old ($10) from 9-10.30am followed by an open play session for all ages up to 12 years ($15).

Pre bookings are not required for Toddler Town or Open Play sessions. Cash payments can be made on the day. Please bring a water bottle along.

Laser tag: The team will also travel to Blackwater PCYC to host free laser tag on October 3 from 2-4pm.

For more information, visit the PCYC Emerald Facebook page.

2. Take a walk around the gardens

THE Central Highlands is full of great parks and gardens to get you and the children outside.

The Emerald Botanic Gardens hosts a number of playgrounds, walks and grassed areas to suit all interests. Pack a picnic lunch or use one of the public barbecues. Take a walk through the rainforest or by the Nogoa River and experience all the gardens have to offer.

Clermont Hoods Lagoon and Centenary Park also provide a relaxing outdoor experience for all ages. Enjoy a family picnic and watch the wildlife on the lagoon. There are a number of footpaths and boardwalks to experience and memorials explaining the history of the town.

The Blackwater International Coal Centre features two beautiful gardens open to the public. The Timeless Garden features unique species of plants from all over the world, as well as the traditional Japanese Gardens.

3. Spend time in the water

ENJOY water sports or just hang out by the water these holidays. Clermont's Theresa Creek Dam and Emerald's Fairbairn Dam will keep the family entertained for hours.

4. Vacation care full of fun

DO YOU need vacation care for the upcoming school holidays? LiveBetter Early Learning & Outside School Hours Care Blackwater has you covered.

They run a number of different activities on site and excursions planned for primary school aged children. They operate from 6.30am-6pm.

If you have any questions or would like to make a booking, contact Regina on 0436 683 837.

Be sure to book early to avoid disappointment.

5. Discover the hidden gems

FIND your hidden gems in the Central Highlands Sapphire Gemfields these holidays.

Fossicking: Unearth your own treasures in Rubyvale.

The digging work is done, so buy a bucket of wash and start searching straight away.

Friendly staff will provide advice and guidance on how to sieve and sort for sapphires, or there are sapphires for sale in the jewellery shops, of all sizes, shapes and colours, and to suit every budget.

Interpretive Trail: Enjoy a day or two of discovery when you join this unique and innovative tourism trail taking you on a historic journey through the four townships of Queensland's Sapphire Gemfields. Find sparkling sapphires, curious characters and true, interesting tales.

Mine tour: Take a walk-in mine tour in Rubyvale and experience the process of underground sapphire mining, as your guide points out the tiny tunnels dug with pick and shovel by the pioneer miners.

For more information, visit centralhighlands.com.au/

6. Explore the great outdoors

IF YOU are getting sick of hanging around the house, pack up the family and take a day trip to the Blackdown Tablelands, the traditional homeland of the Ghungalu people.

Rising high above the surrounding plains, the park protects deep gorges, spectacular lookouts and scenic waterfalls. Take a walk to see the many rock faces which display traditional Ghungalu artwork.

Learn about their culture and take a moment to acknowledge their spiritual ancestors during your visit.

Take your pick from historic walks, great lookouts, swimming holes and rock pools. Pack a picnic lunch and enjoy the views. Don't forget a hat, water bottle and sunscreen through your visit.

Camping is also available if you decide you want to stay and experience it all.

The turnoff is located between Bluff and Dingo.

For more information, visit npsr.qld.gov.au/parks/ blackdown-tableland/