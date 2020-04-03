School holiday fun goes ahead across the region

Council has come up with plenty of school holiday activities to inspire creativity.

SCHOOL holidays will be filled with fun, creativity and competitions as the region’s youth take part in a number of online activities.

Rather than cancelling the usual school holiday fun, Central Highlands Regional Council has moved online due to the ongoing public health risk with COVID-19.

Children from towns across the region can show off in a video talent contest, capture their skills in action for the trick shot contest or put creativity on paper in a short story.

CHRC Communities General Manager John McDougall said there would also be a photo competition, poetry contest and free colouring packs for anyone who wanted one.

“For me, being a father of three, I understand it is testing for both parents and kids,” Mr McDougall said.

“Kids need to feel like they have something to do and are connected to people and part of the (activity) process will be about feeling connected and talking with others, whether that’s digitally, or through Facebook.”

GO ONLINE: Central Highlands Regional Council will offer a number of school holiday activities online.

The wide range of activities are open to all Central Highlands youth and school goers aged under 25.

Get creative for a chance to win a GoPro pack, UE Megaboom, drones, Nintendo Switch Lite, Apple iPad and more.

“There are some really great prizes up for grabs, thanks to a number of local people and businesses who have donated them,” Mr McDougall said.

He said there was no reason the region’s youth had to miss out on having fun, even while the country was facing the COVID-19.

“With COVID-19 impacting our worlds, our youth development team have looked at innovative ways to run the school holiday program, and they’ve come up with this online component,” Mr McDougall said.

“If there’s one good thing that comes out of COVID-19, it’s the innovative ways people can make things happen.”

The school holiday activities are open and available now, until April 19.

Visit the council website for more information or to enter the competitions.