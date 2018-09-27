School holiday fun

HOLIDAY FUN: Stevie Heumiller getting creative at her Open Your Art workshop.

HEAD into the second week of school holidays with plenty of activities around the Central Highlands to entertain the children.

Art workshops

OPEN Your Art, Emerald, is hosting a number of school holiday workshops for school aged children to get creative.

Make key rings today, draw robots and insects, and sculpt with clay.

Morning sessions are run from 10.30am-12pm for $25 per person, and afternoon workshops are held from 2-4pm for $30.

For more information, phone 0459544308 or visit Open Your Art Facebook page.

Take a walk

THE Central Highlands is full of great parks and gardens to get you and the children outside.

The Emerald Botanic Gardens hosts a number of playgrounds, walks and grassed areas to suit all interests. Pack a picnic lunch or use one of the public barbecues. Take a walk through the rainforest or by the Nogoa River and experience all the gardens have to offer.

Clermont Hoods Lagoon and Centenary Park also provide a relaxing outdoor experience for all ages. Enjoy a family picnic and watch the wildlife on the lagoon. There are a number of footpaths and boardwalks to experience and memorials explaining the history of the town.

The Blackwater International Coal Centre features two beautiful gardens open to the public. The Timeless Garden features unique species of plants from all over the world, as well as the traditional Japanese Gardens.

Emerald PCYC

Basketball: Join in and play basketball over the holidays. The PCYC courts will be open from 9am-5.30pm weekdays. All members of the community are welcome.

Laser tag: The team will also travel to Blackwater PCYC to host free laser tag on October 3 from 2-4pm.

For more information, visit the PCYC Emerald Facebook page.