School holiday tragedy

POLICE are strongly urging motorists to exercise caution on the roads these school holidays.

The urging comes after a fatal single-vehicle crash involving four people around 9am on Tuesday.

Two women died in the crash.

The vehicle was travelling along the Carnarvon Hwy about 45km south of Rolleston when it unexpectedly left the road, rolled and collided with a tree.

Two teenage boys were able to remove themselves from the vehicle before it caught on fire and prevented them from assisting the two women.

Queensland Fire and Emergency services were able to extinguish the flames and stop them spreading to nearby bushland.

Queensland Ambulance Service was at the scene and transported the boys to Rockhampton Hospital with soft tissue injuries.

Emerald Police's Senior Sergeant Peter McFarlane is urging motorists to take caution when travelling over the holidays to avoid more tragic accidents.

"It is a timely reminder, with school holidays now upon us,” Snr Sgt McFarlane said.

"We've had one absolute tragedy to start the school holiday period.”

Snr Sgt McFarlane said with this being the high travel period, it is important for drivers to plan out their trips to assist in avoiding accidents.

"Know how far you're going, where you plan to take a rest, where you plan to refuel, and if possible rotate the drivers,” he said.

"Make sure you have enough rest before you go, and plan to have a rest every couple of hours.

"A lot of people will obviously take advantage of school holidays and go away as a family, and when we live where we do, it's always a long trip,” Snr Sgt McFarlane said.

"We all travel long distances out here and it's really important to plan those trips.

"We do have at least three or four hours to the coast from here, so it's always going to be over three hours for the shortest trips. It's important we plan ahead.”