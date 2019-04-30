'VERY SCARY': School in lockdown after alleged stabbing

UPDATE 11.10am: THE Byron Bay community is rallying around Byron Bay Public School teachers and staff as the school remains in lockdown following a stabbing early this morning.

Posting on social media, many people offered words of support to the school as police continue to search for the attacker.

Briony Ahern posted online how appreciative she was of the teachers during this stressful time.

"The teachers did an amazing job ensuring all students at the school were in a safe area, with their parents close by, upon arrival to school," she wrote.

Rebecca Jane Zigterman wrote: "Teachers give their heart and soul to their job and to have this happen is devastating."

Paul Gold said: "Hope everyone is safe terrible news wishing the teacher a speedy recovery."

Danielle Megan wrote: "That's intense. I hope the teacher is okay and makes a full recovery."

Sydoni Yogini said the attack was sad for a teacher in his first day back. "The most lovely teacher. So undeserving of this. May his recovery and healing be swift."

The Department of Education has been contacted for comment.



Original story: A SCHOOL at Byron Bay is in lockdown after a teacher was allegedly stabbed by a parent with scissors this morning.

The woman's whereabouts are currently unknown.

The stabbing attack allegedly took place around 7.20am at Byron Bay Public School on Kingsley Street, Byron Bay.

Luke Jolley posted on Byron Bay Community Board there has been an incident at the school and the teacher has been hospitalised with non life-threatening injuries.

He said: "We have been reassured that our child and all the children are safe. Just wanted to let everyone know, in case you wanted to contact the school and check on the wellbeing of your child, although they can't share any details of the incident".