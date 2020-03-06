School moves towards self-sufficient future

AN EMERALD school is moving towards a greener future as it adopts renewable energy sources to energise the school.

Marist College Emerald has recently undergone a major structural upgrade to lower its impact on the environment.

Principal Mark Green said the school would soon be more than 85 per cent self-sufficient.

“We originally installed 100kW of solar three years ago which has already paid for itself,” he said.

“With this current upgrade and installation over the holidays, the system is now being expanded with a further 200kW of solar panels, boosting our total solar installed to 300kW, which has now been coupled with a 442kWh Tesla Powerpack battery.

“The annual generation will be 430,000kWh with a carbon off-set of 304,000kWh.”

Marist College leaders Ben Heinemann and Olivia Kleinschafer with the Tesla power pack.

Mr Green said he was both proud and glad to be paving the way towards a more self-sufficient future for the college and for students.

The school has also implemented a student-led project to recycle drink cans and bottles, Marist for Change.

Mr Green said clearly marked rubbish bins were placed throughout the school to encourage students to create tangible change within their school community.

“Sustainability and care for the environment underpin the decisions we make in planning for the future of Marist College,” he said.

“The college community places a strong emphasis on caring for our environment, and modelling this for our students.”

He said staff were hoping to empower and mobilise students to become visionary catalysts for sustainable change in their lives here at school, at home and beyond.

“It is important to shed light on the actions we can take to improve the future of our planet,” Mr Green said.