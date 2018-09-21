School proud to give to drought appeal

GIVING BACK: Students at Bluff State School have been collecting items to donate to families struggling with the drought.

IN the past few months, many businesses, families and schools have jumped on board the drought appeal, raising money for struggling families.

Throughout the term, the students at Bluff State School have been collecting food and other items to donate.

Principal Craig Barrett said the students handed over the donations on Monday, September 17, to Sisters Carmel and Colleen from the Blackwater Catholic Parish for distribution to families in the Barcaldine area.

"The idea was put forward by our Bluff school captain, Ellie Robbins, and supported by the Student Council,” he said.

"A range of donations were gratefully received from Bluff State School families and Bluff community members to donate to farming families struggling with the drought.”

Students are also taking part in a free dress day today, with gold coin donations being collected, which will also go to farming families.