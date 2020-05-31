School thanks parents and staff for dedication at home

Comet State School principal Kylie Millar created care packages for parents and staff to thank them for their support and dedication during the at-home learning period.

LAST week parents dropped their children off at school for the first time in weeks, as students across Queensland returned to the classrooms.

While teachers and students had to adapt to the new learning environments at the start of Term 2, parents were also thrown in the deep end, helping their children stay on track at home.

Comet State School Principal Kylie Millar said she wanted to thank parents for all they had done during the at-home learning experience.

Thank you packages were sent out to parents and staff of Comet State School.

Ms Millar and Comet State School staff made up a number of care packages full of treats for parents, in appreciation of their support and dedication.

The package held a mug, courtesy of Twinkl, a sachet of hot chocolate, cappuccino sachet, a calm tea bag, Curly Wurly, Kit Kat and some biscuits.

“To acknowledge the amazing job our mums were doing during the home learning journey experience we created a little care package for each mum,” she said.

“We felt this was just what they needed.”

Ms Millar said it was important to also recognise the schools staff, who worked hard to ensure students were keeping up with the curriculum and preparing them to head back to school.

The gift pack contained a mug, hot drinks, biscuits and chocolates.

“My staff, like so many staff from all over Australia, have worked incredibly hard since the end of Term 1 to prepare engaging lessons for our students while home learning,” she said.

To show her appreciation, Ms Millar also made a thank you package for the “amazing efforts” of teachers, teacher aides, cleaners, administration staff, grounds care and the school chaplain.

It was full of delicious treats including hot chocolate, marshmallows, calm tea, cappuccino and latte sachets and either a chocolate or some biscuits.

“I could not be prouder of my students, families and staff for the incredible support and dedication they have given each other during our home learning journey experience,” Ms Millar said.