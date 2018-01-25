School zone safety

SLOW DOWN: The staff at Borilla Community Kindergarten urge parents and drivers to take extra care and slow down in school zones.

SLOW DOWN: The staff at Borilla Community Kindergarten urge parents and drivers to take extra care and slow down in school zones. Aden Stokes

AS SCHOOL went back this week, Emerald police urge motorists to take extra care in school zones, with speed limits reduced during marked drop-off and pick-up times.

Officer-in-charge of Emerald Road Policing Unit Sergeant Brad Weeks said there have been no speeders in school zones this week so far, so Emerald residents needed to be congratulated.

"Though there have been a few parking issues in bus zones and staying longer than five minutes in drop off areas,” Sgt Weeks said.

"I just ask all parents dropping their children off to please remember the other children and to continue to drive safe in our school zones.”

Senior Sergeant Peter McFarlane said motorists can expect to see extra police out enforcing school limits in school zones.

"We have allocated resources to policing school zones for the return of school,” Sen-Sgt McFarlane said.

"There are no excuses, people know school is back and that school zones will be enforced, so please be careful.”

He said children can be very unpredictable, so motorists need to remain vigilant.

"We have to be careful and look out for the kids, as they can be very unpredictable, so motorists need to slow down and protect our kids,” he said.

"Schools and parents do a really good job of making their children aware of road safety and it is imperative that parents and schools continue to have those conversations.”

In the Central Highlands, school zones operate from 7.30-9am and 2.30-4pm.