Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SCHOOLIES WITH BEN HARVY
SCHOOLIES WITH BEN HARVY
News

Schoolie crowdfunds to pay fine

by Emily Halloran
20th Nov 2019 8:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER racking up a fine for public drinking, an enterprising schoolie is appealing to the public for contributions to pay for their mistakes.

A donations account was made on fundraising website GoFundMe on Monday night called "jem jem got fined at schoolies" under the 'funerals and memorials' section.

It is understood it was being run by a schoolie from New Zealand hoping to raise $400 for their friend who was fined.

Schoolies celebrations started on Saturday. Picture: Tom Huntley
Schoolies celebrations started on Saturday. Picture: Tom Huntley

"Jemima was getting her wristband and she forgot she had a water bottle of vodka," the post on GoFundMe said.

"She got fined for drinking in public because she's a dumb f--k. Any help would be great for the dumb c--t. Thanks xoxoxo (sic)."

At deadline last night, since the ad was posted about 9pm on Monday, seven people had donated $46, with the ad being shared more than 80 times on social media.

More Stories

gofundme public drinking schoolies schoolies 2019

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Grubby’ use of hospital statistics to ‘confuse public’

        premium_icon ‘Grubby’ use of hospital statistics to ‘confuse public’

        News Political ‘mud slinging’ ‘misuses’ Rockhampton Hospital data

        2020: Leaders share their visions of the region’s future

        premium_icon 2020: Leaders share their visions of the region’s future

        News Leaders and experts across the Central Highlands share their visions for the new...

        Labour hire provider fined tens of thousands

        Labour hire provider fined tens of thousands

        News Monstershield Pty Ltd was fined for operating without a licence.

        Aussie Farm group stripped of charity status

        premium_icon Aussie Farm group stripped of charity status

        Rural What does this move mean for South Burnett farmers whose details are published on...