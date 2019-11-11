LIST: All the schools closed due to bushfires

More schools may be added to this list as fires are continuing to burn

NSW Department of Education schools have confirmed the following schools will not be operating on Monday, 11 November due to bushfire conditions.

Principals of these schools are currently informing parents, carers and staff that these schools will not be operational.

If any parent, carer or staff member is in doubt about operational status of their school, they should not put themselves at risk by travelling there tomorrow.

The NSW Department of Education will continue monitoring the situation and will update this list in consultation with the Rural Fire Service.

Go here to see the latest update.

Schools closed: