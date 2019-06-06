Science and tech stars rewarded with Vivid trip

SCIENCE, technology, engineering and maths - they are the subjects that offer students the best prospects of a good job in the future.

But as the giant tech companies will tell you, Australia is not doing enough to encourage a passion for STEM subjects.

That's why firms like Apple, Microsoft and Samsung are increasingly becoming involved in projects to put the fun into science.

And when it includes some of the most promising prospects being rewarded with a trip to Sydney, it doesn't take long for the kids themselves to get a little excited.

Samsung Electronics Australia, in partnership with Social Ventures Australia (SVA), has just hosted students from regional South Australia for the students' first trip to the 'Harbour City' to see the magic of Vivid Sydney.

STEM students rewarded with a trip to Vivid Sydney.

It was first time on an airplane for the majority of the 24 students who are from Mount Burr Primary School, Nangwarry Primary School and Glencoe Central Primary School.

The schools are among 15 other schools included in the STEM Learning Hub, an initiative co-created by Samsung and SVA in 2017 which endeavours to bridge Australia's STEM skill gap.

The plan targets students and teachers from low socio-economic communities, giving them access to Samsung technology and resources.

Without such tech, by the age of 15 students can be up to five times more likely to be low performers than a student in a higher socio-economic area.

Without those skills, they could be missing out on up to 75% of future jobs.

"Breaking barriers and enabling new experiences through technology is at the heart of the Samsung brand," Josh Grace, chief Marketing Officer, Samsung Electronics Australia said.

To help the students prepare for Vivid they participated in a photography tour around Circular Quay with well-known photographer, Rob Mullaly.

During the tour the students learnt how to take pictures on the Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphone so that they could capture Vivid Sydney in all its glory.

Mount Burr Primary School principal Anne-Marie Fitzgerald said the Vivid experience provided an exciting opportunity for our students to engage in purposeful learning beyond Mount Burr.

The STEM Learning Hub is part of a wider network of 42 schools which are included in SVA's Bright Spots School Connection.

Since the commencement of the Hub, more than 790 teachers and 8,000 students have participated in the program.

All of the schools involved in the STEM Learning Hub have access to professional development, STEM-specific training and Samsung technology to advance their students' knowledge, and respond to their changing education demands, equipping them with the STEM skills needed for future prosperity.