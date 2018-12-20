Science centre open over break

LOOKING for an engaging way to keep your kids entertained these school holidays? Why not check out Central Highlands Science Centre (CHSC) at the Emerald Showgrounds!

This year, CHSC has decided to keep their museum open, so families have the opportunity to explore its exhibits and displays.

Gai Sypher, chair of CHSC's board, said the museum was an informal learning environment where fun came first.

"The Central Highlands Science Centre is a community organisation with one aim - to inspire and ignite the minds of future generations,” Ms Sypher said.

"For this school holiday period we have interactive exhibits on display at the Emerald Science Centre so the public have the opportunity to experience the wonders of science in a fun environment.”

Having been involved with CHSC for over 20 years, Ms Sypher said she strongly believed every country kid had the right to have access to the same resources that their city cousins take for granted.

"We are the only non-government funded, community-based, not-for-profit group of its kind in Queensland,” Ms Sypher said.

"Not only do we deliver an innovative and inclusive after-school-hours Science Club program for primary school kids in Emerald and Blackwater, but we also run community science events including astronomy nights, open days and school holiday programs.

"These sort of opportunities which encourage children to extend themselves are rare for children in rural settings.”

Children at the centre must be accompanied and supervised by an adult 18 years or older at all times.