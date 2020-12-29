Science centre to join arts hub, boosting CQ tourism

Central Highlands Science Centre has received funding to relocate to the Emerald Arts, Culture and Technology Precinct, creating a first-class science discovery and learning experience for kids in the local area.

The Central Highlands Science Centre (CHSC) is creating a first-class science discovery and learning experience for children in the local area, and tourists looking for a fun family activity.

An opportunity arose for the centre to relocate to form part of the new Emerald Arts, Culture and Technology Precinct (ACTP) in the town centre.

The precinct includes the regional library, art gallery, maker space, pottery, art pods and more.

Co-ordinator of the CHSC, Gai Sypher, said with the town experiencing a tough drought, attracting tourism was important to provide a much-needed boost to the economy.

“Drought is far reaching across Australia and the recent rain has only given hope,” she said.

“Drought is part of the Australian landscape.

“We need to invest in our rural communities to attract visitors who will spend money to boost our rural economy.”

After receiving an $18,700 grant from the Australian Government, CHSC worked with key community and tourism groups to conduct a feasibility study into the potential of establishing the centre as part of the Emerald ACTP.

The feasibility study investigated the opportunities and measure of success or failure of the centre to drive an economic benefit for CHSC and the wider region.

The project was found to be feasible, and the CHSC received further funding to help with their relocation costs.

While the shift has been put on hold due to COVID-19, CHSC has been able to stay open and continue providing education opportunities and a tourist attraction for visitors from outside Emerald.