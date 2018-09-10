‘A matter of survival, not policy’

Prime Minister Scott Morrison during his first Question Time in the big chair. Picture: AAP

ANALYSIS

THERE was no missing the walking wounded when the Morrison Government came to parliament for the first time today.

They were the casualties yet to be convinced the leadership change was, as Prime Minister Scott Morrison put it, the Liberal Party putting "its best foot forward".

In the House of Representatives, the PM sat at the table flicking through a small, grey-covered notebook, which seemed to contain responses to the questions he knew were coming from Labor.

The wounded were scattered but prominent.

Julie Bishop, in a dress of unmissable orange, sat with Julia Banks at the top right of the backbench.

Ms Banks has said a bout of bullying during the recent Liberal leadership showdown convinced her not to stand again in her outer Melbourne seat of Chisholm.

And the former foreign minister made her own protest by declining to rejoin the ministry, a reaction to the blunt snub her colleagues gave her own leadership tilt.

Former Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop speaks to Liberal backbencher Julia Banks. Picture: AAP

At the other end of the backbench sat the Abbott ministry in exile.

There was the former prime minister himself, Tony Abbott, and next to him was former minister Kevin Andrews.

In front of them and to their right, in the space reserved for Nationals MPs, sat Barnaby Joyce, the former party leader and deputy PM.

On the front bench was Peter Dutton, the challenger who ousted his rival but still failed to get his job.

The man who did, Mr Morrison, sat in the chair previously occupied by Malcolm Turnbull, who was conspicuous by his absence from the Coalition frontbench for the first time since 2006.

Scott Morrison copped repeated questions from Labor about why Malcolm Turnbull had to be ousted. Picture: Kym Smith

Mr Morrison swerved around an opening attempt by Opposition Leader Bill Shorten to explain why Mr Turnbull had to go. Mr Morrison at first tapped some that inspired him.

"And it was many years ago I can recall, at the Sydney Entertainment Centre, where I was listening to a presentation from General Norman Schwartzkopf and he said this: 'When placed in command, take charge," he recalled.

"That's what I propose to do, take charge."

But then he came close to admitting a majority of Liberals believed they could not retain government under Mr Turnbull. It was a matter of survival, not policy debate.

"The party chooses the person they want to lead … to ensure that we can put the best foot forward at the next election to ensure we are connecting with Australians all around the country," he said.

It wasn't a line Storming Norman might recognise, but it was as close as we probably will get to an explanation of the week of turmoil.