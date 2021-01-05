ScoMo weighs into cricket concerns

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has weighed into the debate about whether the SCG Test between Australia and India should go ahead on Thursday.

Cricket Australia on Monday announced that crowd capacity at the third Test would be reduced to 25 per cent of the stadium's capacity following new health advice.

Leading medical experts had previously warned that the Sydney match could become a "superspreader" event.

Up to 30,000 cricket fans a day were able to head to the MCG for the Boxing Day Test. Picture: NCA NewsWire/ David Crosling

But the Prime Minister told 2GB that he was not concerned about having a large group of people attend the outdoor event, which has been capped at about 9500 people.

"They have made some sensible decisions based on the medical advice," Mr Morrison said.

"I think it's great that it'll be played in front of people.

"It's being done in a safe way and they've got a good plan to deal with that based on the medical advice."

Scott Morrison said he was confident that Australian cricket captain Tim Paine (pictured) and the team would come back strongly in the third Test. Picture: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi

Mr Morrison, who is working out of Canberra due to coronavirus travel restrictions, said he planned to watch the game while pouring over paperwork.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Morrison was also asked about sporting events planned in Melbourne after speaking with Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.

Mr Morrison told 3AW that it had been wise to delay the Australian Open event until February.

He also strongly agreed with the decision to postpone the Formula One event - which was cancelled on the day of the race last March - adding that it could have been "very risky for Australia".

