ScoMo’s stunning comeback helps put Coalition back in front

Scott Morrison has cemented his astonishing comeback from the darkest days of the bushfire crisis by outpolling Labor leader Anthony Albanese by nearly two-to-one as preferred PM in the latest Newspoll.

After trailing Mr Albanese in January and February, Mr Morrison is now ahead 56 per cent to 29 per cent on the question of who would make the better Prime Minister, The Australian reports.

And voters' confidence in the government's handling of the economic impacts of the pandemic has nearly doubled while support for the state of the health system rocketed up from 41 per cent to 69 per cent.

It is a remarkable turnaround which also sees the Coalition edging in front of the ALP 51-49 on the two-party-preferred count.

This was built on a two-point rise in the Coalition's primary vote to 43 per cent - its highest level of popular support since last September before the bushfire crisis sent the government's stocks plummeting.

ScoMo's approval rating, though down two points to 66 per cent, is still in record territory.

The lift in Coalition support came as Labor's primary vote slipped back a point to a tragic 35 per cent - barely one in three voters - while the Greens suffered a two-point fall to 10 per cent.

Pauline Hanson's One Nation continued to lose ground to other minor parties, claiming just 3 per cent against the 9 per cent (up two points) for others. That means her support is now just slightly above the margin of error for the survey, 2.5 per cent.

The results show broadened support for the government's handling of the health and economic crisis across Coalition, Labor and Greens voters. The confidence in the handling of the economic impacts rose to 60 per cent from 33 per cent in early March and 47 per cent at the beginning of April.

Three-quarters of Coalition voters, 53 per cent of Labor voters and 43 per cent of Greens voters said they were satisfied with the collective government approach.

Nearly four out of five voters are also happy with the government's handling of the health impacts of the virus in tandem with state leaders.

While fear of contracting the virus is still the number one worry for voters at 51 per cent, that figure is declining.

Concern was the highest among Greens voters and less so among Coalition and Labor voters.

But voters are increasingly worried about public debt, which is now the second biggest issue for voters at 42 per cent, up four points.

Fear of losing a job fell from 36 per cent to 30 per cent, while concern over the falling value of house prices climbed from 15 per cent to 18 per cent.

Confidence in the level of preparedness in the health system also rose sharply, from 41 per cent to 69 per cent.

