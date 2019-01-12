Scott misses cut but Leishman looks a threat in Hawaii

Marc Leishman plays from the seventh tee during the second round of the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii. Picture: Kevin C Cox/Getty Images

AUSTRALIAN golfer Marc Leishman has stormed up the leaderboard to be in a tie for fifth after a second-round 64 at the PGA Tour's Sony Open in Hawaii, but former world No.1s Adam Scott and Jordan Spieth have missed the cut.

After shooting 67 on Thursday, Leishman fired a six-under-par 64 (131) on Saturday (AEST) to be alongside American Ted Potter, five strokes behind Matt Kuchar, who dazzled with back-to-back 63s for a 14-under-par two-round total of 126.

Queenslander Cameron Smith returned a two-under 68 to sit six under (134) in an eight-way tie for 12th.

Kuchar ran off four birdies in five holes for another seven-under 63 to give him a one-shot lead over fellow American Andrew Putnam.

"To shoot seven under back-to-back is unexpected, but awfully excited," Kuchar said.

Kuchar matched the lowest 36-hole score of his PGA Tour career. He also had a 126 in Las Vegas a decade ago and wound up as runner-up.

Chez Reavie, after consecutive 65s, and Stewart Cink (62, with nine birdies) are joint third at 10-under 130, four shots adrift.

Australian former world No.1 Adam Scott at seven over (72 and 75) and countryman Cameron Davis (five over) have missed the cut.

Matt Jones survives at four under, tied for 35th, after rounds of 67 and 69.

The strangest round belonged to Reavie, who made more eagles than birdies in his round of 65. He holed out from the fairway three times for eagle, all on par fours, to create golfing history.

"Apparently, I need to go buy a lottery ticket today," Reavie said.

The PGA Tour began keeping hole-by-hole records in 1983 and no one had made three eagles in one round on par fours since.

Adam Svensson, the Canadian rookie who opened with a 61, followed with a 74 to fall nine shots behind.

Spieth had a 66 and missed the cut by just one shot. He carded one under overall after rounds of 73 and a much-improved 66 in his first event of 2019.

It was a short week for Spieth after a long break. Needing to birdie the last four holes to qualify for the weekend, he ran off two birdies, missed a 3m birdie putt and then narrowly missed chipping in for eagle.

"I loved the fight," Spieth said. "I feel like I was trying to win the tournament trying to make the cut, which is not something I want to get used to."

He returns in two weeks at Torrey Pines.

- AAP