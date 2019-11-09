Scouts climb the sky at Emerald airport

AIR ACTIVITIES: Cubs about to enjoy some time in the sky.

SCOUTS from Emerald, Capella, and Blackwater climbed excitedly into a lightweight plane today as they learnt about aviation at Emerald airport.

In a first for the region’s scout groups, the Scouts Queensland Air Activities team travelled from Brisbane to run the program, which began about 8am on Saturday.

Joeys, cubs, and scouts participated in aviation theory, glider-making, and taking a flight in a Cessna 206.

Branch commissioner for air activities Janella Williams said it was an opportunity for the kids to experience a different kind of flying.

“Back in the day, not everyone got to fly,” she said.

“Nowadays they do, but not everyone gets to fly in a light aircraft. We just give some experience and exposure to things that the scouts might not have the opportunity to do otherwise.

“And it’s great that we’ve got the support of local groups.”

The plane was provided by Hayden Jones and flown by Brandan Bowles.

Joeys doing aviation art and craft.

The cubs at the event were earning their level one flight badges, and the scouts were aiming for an air activities target badge. Joeys were completing aircraft-related craft tasks.

When Ms Williams shouted to the children, “Who’s excited to be here?” they responded uproariously.

“They do get excited to be here,” she said.

Emerald Scouts group leader Lyn Stallard said the day was much-looked forward to.

“I think it’s great,” she said. “The kids have been very excited. As soon as we put it out there everyone wanted to do it.

“They’ve all been talking about it, especially going up in the plane.”

It was cub Ivy Palmer’s first flight in a small aircraft. “Going up in the plane” was her favourite activity of the program.

“It was more loud than usual,” she said. “Everyone got a window seat.”

Ivy said she would love to do it again.