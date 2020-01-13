Scouts jump into international waters

ADVENTURE: Emerald scouts Jett Palmer and Jack Leonhardt recently returned from their first international Jamboree.

TWO Central Queensland scouts travelled across international waters to see in 2020 with thousands of other youngsters from across the world.

Jack Leonhardt and Jett Palmer recently returned home from two weeks at Mystery Creek Events Centre near Hamilton at New Zealand’s North Island for the 22nd New Zealand Jamboree, ‘Solve the Mystery’.

The 13-year-old Emerald scouts, who left on December 26 and returned January 8, took part in shooting, rock climbing, sailing, jet boats, zip lines and more during the international Jamboree.

The boys were required to cook their own meals throughout the two-week camp.

“I loved paddle boarding,” Jett said.

“We would flip each other off and every time someone got on you would push them off again.”

The pair have both previously attended a Jamboree at Adelaide, although the recent trip was Jett’s first time out of the country and Jack’s first time overseas without his parents.

“It was good. I didn’t get forced to brush my teeth or have a shower,” Jack laughed.

Jett and Jack were the only scouts from Emerald to attend, but were also joined by others from Capella, Moranbah, Rockhampton and Townsville.

More than 4000 scouts were at the camp, with some travelling from Australia, Denmark, Germany, Singapore, America and more.

Jett’s mum Therese said it was a great chance for the boys to learn a bit of independence.

“It teaches them a lot of different life skills, even dealing with different currencies is a huge one and going through the international airport,” she said.

“They have to cook their own meals and go shopping for their own food.”

Jett said they would go to MasterChef style classes where someone would demonstrate how to cook a meal, and then they would have to go back to camp and cook it.

The boys, who have been involved with scouts for more than eight years, are already looking forward to the next Australian Jamboree.