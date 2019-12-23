Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are hunting for a man after he committed a sexual assault at the Caloundra Backpackers last night.
Police are hunting for a man after he committed a sexual assault at the Caloundra Backpackers last night. Contributed
Crime

Screams as young woman woken by masturbating intruder

23rd Dec 2019 7:45 AM | Updated: 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for a man after he allegedly broke into a Sunshine Coast backpacker hotel and masturbated over the top of a young woman early Sunday morning.

About 4am, the man allegedly broke into the Caloundra Backpackers on Omrah Ave and entered several rooms.

In one room a 21-year-old woman was sleeping and was woken by a man masturbating over the top of her, Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Christ Eaton said.

The man allegedly entered the 21-year-old woman's room and masturbated over the top of her.
The man allegedly entered the 21-year-old woman's room and masturbated over the top of her. Contributed

The woman yelled at the man, who then ran from the hostel in an unknown direction.

The man (pictured) is described as having a dark complexion, solid build, short dark hair and was wearing black shorts, dark coloured shoes and a silver necklace.

He also has a tattoo on his upper chest/shoulder.

Police are appealing for anyone who may recognise the man to come forward.

More Stories

Show More
caloundra backpackers crime editors picks sexual assault sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Blackwater drug crime ramps up as Christmas nears

        premium_icon Blackwater drug crime ramps up as Christmas nears

        News Central Queensland police have been out in full force leading up to Christmas, with Blackwater crime keeping officers busy last week.

        More homeowners ditch cover over high premiums

        premium_icon More homeowners ditch cover over high premiums

        News Number of uninsured homes in North Australia growing

        Keeping the network humming over Christmas

        Keeping the network humming over Christmas

        News Ergon Energy will have teams working around the clock to keep the lights on.

        CQ shoppers fund festive appeal

        CQ shoppers fund festive appeal

        News Money raised at Coles will be split between several charities to support children...