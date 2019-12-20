Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Seadfood is a must have for any table over the festive break and one business going through it’s first Christmas season says queues have already started.
Seadfood is a must have for any table over the festive break and one business going through it’s first Christmas season says queues have already started.
Lifestyle

Don’t leave your Christmas seafood buy up til last minute

20th Dec 2019 4:03 PM

FORGET the rush to get Christmas presents, the rush to get the tastiest seafood for the holidays is just as crazy.

Long queues are stacking up at seafood shops across the southeast in what is the busiest time of year but, word is, stocks are aplenty.

The new management at Marine World Seafood Cafe at Tingalpa is going through its first Christmas period and urged customers to get in early before the best produce is gone.

Two-year-old Harper Unsworth from Wynnum West. (AAP Image/Renae Droop)
Two-year-old Harper Unsworth from Wynnum West. (AAP Image/Renae Droop)

Owner Jenny Ma said prawns were the most popular item in recent weeks, as well as oysters.

"There are long lines waiting at 6.30am, it's incredibly busy," she said.

"The best way is to order over the phone to avoid the lines."

christmas food seafood

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ mine’s $55M shortfall ahead of collapse

        premium_icon CQ mine’s $55M shortfall ahead of collapse

        News 170 mine contract workers were left without jobs after the mine entered voluntary administration.

        Down and out in Emerald: the sources and stories of homelessness

        premium_icon Down and out in Emerald: the sources and stories of...

        News People find themselves streetbound for many reasons. What is the problem and who...

        15 year-old now stable after week in hospital

        premium_icon 15 year-old now stable after week in hospital

        News The car was allegedly stolen earlier in the evening and driven by the 15-year-old...

        HOLIDAYS: 20+ photos from school holidays

        premium_icon HOLIDAYS: 20+ photos from school holidays

        News Check out what children have been up to over their Christmas break.