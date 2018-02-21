Seals compete at state sprints

POOLING THEIR TALENT: Ben Gaskin, Tegan Sprought, Lisa Stoyles, William York, Blake Robinson and Lora Connolly at the Queensland Sprints Championships.

Swimming: A HANDFUL of Emerald Seals swimmers travelled to Brisbane last weekend to compete at the Queensland Sprints Championships.

All swimmers achieved personal bests and increased their rankings, with some dropping nearly two seconds off their time.

Ben Gaskin qualified for a men's open event and his four age events, in his fourth year of competing in the Queensland Sprints.

Tegan qualified for her four age events, in her third year of qualifying for Queensland Sprints.

Blake Robinson raced in his four age events in his second year of competing. Lisa Stoyles qualified for three events,

William York qualified for two age events, and Lora Connolly qualified for two age events.

A special mention to Tegan Sprought who made two finals, finishing sixth in free and 10th in fly, in Queensland.

Ben Gaskin said it was always fantastic to compete at the state level because of the tough competition.

"The Brisbane Aquatic Centre is a large complex, and the Qld Sprints are always very professionally run by Swimming Queensland,” he said.

He acknowledged there was a large financial cost to families for their children to compete in Brisbane, and was grateful for the opportunities of competition and friendship offered through the swim meets.

Blake Robinson said "the early mornings at training were worth it for the amazing opportunity to swim in Brisbane at such a big event”.

"I was also proud to represent my club and Emerald,” he said.

All swimmers who competed are already aiming to qualify for next year.

Other Seals were having a fantastic competition at the Blackwater Invitational Meet on the weekend.

Great competition and sportsmanship saw many of the Seals swimmers receive age champion or runner up age champion awards.

Emerald Seals won the overall trophy and came second for the aggregate shield.

Club president Michael Gaskin said he was proud of the Seals Club and they deserved their nomination for Club of the Year at this weekend's Central Highlands Sports Forum.

"It is a whole team effort.”

RESULTS

Age Champion results:

Paisley Brotherton - 6yrs

Toby Brotherton - 7yrs

Meg Backus - 8yrs

Kane Connolly - 8yrs

Taylor Dockerty - 11yrs

Connor Moore - 12yrs

Runner-Up Age Champion results:

Tessa Crawford - 6yrs

Angus Backus - 9yrs

Bree McDowall - 10yrs

Arnika Barnes - 14yrs

Louisa Backus Masters

Dash for Cash results:

Zac Anderson - placed first and won $200

Abby Sullivan, Savannah Dockerty and Arnika Barnes all received their $10 nomination back as they placed between fourth - 14th.